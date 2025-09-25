Oakmont Capital and BilkeyKatz join forces in strategic investment merger

PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh investment firms that have each operated for more than 20 years are combining to create an entity with $9 billion in assets under advisement.

BilkeyKatz Investment Consultants is merging with and into Oakmont Capital Management LLC, effective Oct. 1.

Terms were not disclosed. The firms described the alignment as strategic and cultural, rooted in similar investment philosophies and shared professional values. Oakmont Capital will employ 17 and retain BilkeyKatz’s downtown office.

Oakmont Capital, founded in 2002, is an independent, fee-only registered investment advisory firm. Its client base, which spans more than 20 states, is comprised of retirement plans, public funds and families with a variety of different professional needs.

