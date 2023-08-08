Oakmont man facing sentencing for murder of 3-year-old daughter

One month after his wife was convicted on a murder charge, Jose Salazar-Ortiz will face a judge and learn his fate after he was found guilty of his daughter’s murder.

Salazar-Ortiz was the father of Bella Seachrist, 3, who prosecutors say was born as a result of an affair.

Prosecutors say Bella slept in a cot in the hallway of the family’s Oakmont home.

Investigators say she was starved to death and was tortured and abused.

Blaine Jones is Salazar-Ortiz’s defense attorney and wanted to avoid a first-degree murder conviction in an effort to prevent his client from spending the rest of his life in prison.

Salazar-Ortiz will appear before a judge later this morning.

His sister-in-law also faces charges in relation to Bella’s death. She faces trial next year.

