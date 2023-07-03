Woman convicted of 1st-degree murder in 2020 death of 3-year-old stepdaughter

PITTSBURGH — A woman charged in the death of her 3-year-old stepdaughter was convicted of first-degree murder on Monday.

Laura Ramriez was accused of orchestrating the abuse that led up to the death of Bella Seachrist.

Bella Seachrist

Seachrist’s death rocked the tight-knit community of Oakmont in 2020.

Investigators say Ramriez and her husband, Jose Eduardo Salazar-Ortiz, starved the little girl to death, tortured her, and physically abused her.

Salazar-Ortiz was found guilty in May 2023.

Ramriez is now awaiting sentencing.

