Oakmont Water Authority launches monthly billing option

OAKMONT, Pa. — The Oakmont Water Authority has a new billing option for customers and a new way to alert them about excessive water use.

The announcement comes after the water authority received $360,000 in state funding for an advanced metering infrastructure system.

The system replaces quarterly billing cycles with monthly options and can detect leaks early to protect customers against costly water loss.

The changes are also for municipal sewage fees.

“When we send the readings out, whatever reading was on the water, that’s what you’re paying the sewage on,” Jim McCaskey said. “So if it’s just running in the back of your toilet down into the sewage, you’re paying for all this unused water.”

The water authority serves around 18,000 homes and businesses.

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