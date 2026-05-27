Pittsburgh Public Schools passes plan to close multiple schools

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools has passed a plan to close multiple schools.

The board voted on the proposal during a meeting on Wednesday.

The plan, titled the “Future-Ready Facilities Plan,” includes closing 12 schools in nine buildings to balance enrollment, district leaders said.

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Plan supporters said it will help the district handle issues like low enrollment, finances and aging infrastructure.

“The approval of the Future-Ready Facilities Plan represents a transformational investment in the future of our students, schools, and communities,” said Superintendent Wayne N. Walters, EdD. “This plan is about far more than buildings. It is about creating equitable opportunities, strengthening academic experiences, and ensuring every student has access to learning environments that support success in college, career and life.”

A Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson said school closures include:

Allegheny 6-8

Arsenal PreK-5

Fulton PreK-5

King PreK-5

Linden PreK-5

Manchester PreK-5

Miller PreK-5

Milliones 6-12

South Brook 6-12

South Hills 6-8

Spring Hill K-5

Woolslair PreK-5

There has been a back and forth between the school and students, parents and advocates who do not agree with the plan.

Dozens gathered to voice their concerns on Tuesday for a final time.

The President of the Board, Gene Walker, released a statement on Tuesday, saying in part:

“Should the plan move forward, implementation will require continued transparency, accountability, community engagement and refinement over time. Approval of the plan would not end these conversations.”

A plan failed in a vote in November.

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Channel 11’s Frederick Price will have the latest details on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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