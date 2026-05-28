Allegheny County Board of Health wants to hear your thoughts on its paid parental leave proposal

The Allegheny County Board of Health wants to hear your thoughts on its proposal to require paid paternity leave countywide.

The BoH has introduced a proposal that would require all employers in the county to provide 18 weeks of paid parental leave.

It’s part of the board’s Forward with Families initiative, and aims to give Allegheny County families the chance to care for their children without sacrificing wages.

The BoH is now accepting public comment on the proposal. Residents can sign up to give feedback in person at the board’s June 2 meeting or submit comments online through June 13 by clicking here.

Paid leave helps both maternal and infant health, the board says. Only about 42% of people who give birth in Allegheny County reportedly have access to paid leave.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group