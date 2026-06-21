Offense finally comes alive, Pirates hold on for Father’s Day win over Rockies

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

After poor showings in each of the first two games of the series, the Pirates’ bats finally came alive in an 8-6 win over the Rockies at Coors Field on Father’s Day, but not before things got interesting late.

Scoring Plays

Bottom 2nd, 1-0 COL: With the bases loaded and no outs, Sterlin Thompson bounced into a fielder’s choice to second base against Jared Jones. Tyler Freeman scored from third.

Top 4th, 2-1 PIT: Nick Gonzales connected on his third home run of the season, a 431-foot two-run shot to left-center field off Michael Lorenzen (2-9) to give the Pirates (39-39) the lead.

Top 5th, 3-1 PIT: Jared Triolo tacked on another run with an RBI double to right field following a Jake Mangum leadoff single.

Top 6th, 5-1 PIT: The Rockies (30-48) turned to Juan Mejia after the Pirates put two on with one out against Lorenzen. Tyler Callihan brought home a run with a base hit to right field and scored on a Mangum double to right.

Top 7th, 8-1 PIT: Bryan Reynolds continued his red-hot month of June with a three-run home run to right field. Reynolds’ 11th homer of the season traveled 433 feet.

Bottom 8th, 8-4 PIT: TJ Rumfield hit a three-run home run to right-center off Dennis Santana

Bottom 9th, 8-5 PIT: The Rockies made things interesting against Gregory Soto. Kyle Karros doubled home a run with no outs. With one out, Jake McCarthy reached on an infield single and Karros scored from second on second baseman Brandon Lowe’s throwing error. Soto got Willi Castro, the potential tying run, to bounce into a game-ending double play.

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