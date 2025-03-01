Officials break ground on new affordable housing project in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Local and federal officials attended a groundbreaking of new affordable housing in Wilkinsburg.

Excavation started at the historic former Penn-Lincoln Hotel.

The project at Penn and Center Streets will bring 41 affordable apartments, as well as new retail space to Wilkinsburg’s Business District.

Community leaders say they hope it will bring new light back into the community.

“We know what it was to see folks move away, more than half the population here in Wilkinsburg over the years. We know what it was to see streets go quiet that used to be bustling and vibrant. I think things are changing,” said Congressman Chris DeLuzio.

Construction is set to wrap up next year.

