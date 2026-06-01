Multiple construction projects impacting Pittsburgh area highways this summer

PITTSBURGH — In Ross Township, work on I-279 that runs under the Jacks Run Bridge started at the end of April.

There have been periodic lane closures, but this week a lot of work will happen during the overnight hours. Drivers on the Parkway North will notice changes, and then a month later, drivers on the Parkway East will have to deal with a full closure.

In Ross Township, neighbors who live close to Jacks Run Bridge say they’ve gotten used to it being closed.

“We kind of enjoy the quiet, to be honest with you, and for us the little bit of detour we don’t seem to mind it, truthfully,” Linda Roeder said.

Jacks Run Bridge was closed last July after inspectors found corroded steel in the bridge’s only pier. There are plans to rebuild Jacks Run Bridge next year, but first crews have to take the old one down.

“It was overdue. You have to consider the bridges and the weather conditions that are going to deteriorate in our area,” Roeder said.

One lane has been closed periodically on I-279 under the bridge since April 27. This week, those lane closures start at 7 p.m. and don’t end until 3 p.m. the next afternoon.

“Probably will cause a lot of problems. There’s a lot of traffic on 279, so I know in the past if there’s any type of road work it could be an issue,” driver Chaz Scheidlmeier said.

Also this week, PennDOT is closing the HOV lanes northbound during the overnight hours. They close at 6:30 p.m. until the directional switch in the morning.

“If you’re coming northbound, coming down and want to get onto the HOV, it’s a little bit of an inconvenience when they close that, but most people just adjust to the situation,” Roeder continued. “They adjusted over on the east parkway; they’ll adjust here. It’s life, move on. What are you going to do?”

Starting next month, construction on the Commercial Street Bridge project begins. Drivers can expect a 25-day full closure of the Parkway East.

“It’s going to be a real headache for this whole area,” Mark Shaw said.

Shaw typically takes the Parkway East to and from work.

“That’s going to be a lot of hassle for a lot of people and I felt that for myself I just needed to find the back roads,” Shaw said.

Full closures of 279 North start June 15 and will wrap up in August.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group