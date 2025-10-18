Officials break ground on new Sewickley Township Public Library building

SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It was a special day for the Sewickley Township Public Library.

Officials broke ground on a new building.

The library had to move to a smaller location several years ago because of structural issues. Two-thirds of its collection is still in storage.

The Yough School District donated land for the new library.

It’s on the campus of HW Good Elementary School.

$1.9 million was put toward the facility. 90% of that funding came from a Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority grant.

Officials say the new building is critical to the community because the Crabapple Pool and Recreation Center is closed.

The project is expected to wrap up by the end of 2026.

