Officials break ground on renovation project to add affordable housing to Smithfield Lofts

PITTSBURGH — Officials broke ground on a new affordable housing project in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

The office-to-residential conversion will happen at Smithfield Lofts in Downtown.

The $30 million project will add 46 apartment units to the 124-year-old building. Of those apartments, officials say 39 will be considered affordable housing.

“The momentum we are seeing in the growth of Downtown shows what is possible when we create partnerships around a shared vision,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor. “This project will preserve the history and character of Downtown while creating more housing opportunities for the neighborhood.”

Some of those units will be part of Allegheny County’s 500 in 500 housing initiative. That project is designed to get people out of homelessness.

“Projects like this matter so much because they represent a fundamental shift in how we think about Downtown Pittsburgh,” Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said.

Funding from the project comes from housing tax credits from the state and both federal and state historic credits. The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh, the Housing Authority of Pittsburgh, PNC Bank and Marble Cliff Capital are also contributing.

Officials said the building will include a child playroom, fitness room, tenant storage, bike storage room, community room with a kitchenette, in-unit washer and dryer hookups and on-site laundry when the project is complete.

Woda Cooper Companies Inc. is the lead developer. Construction is expected to wrap up in the fall of 2027.

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