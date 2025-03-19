Officials hold groundbreaking ceremony at site of future Mitsubishi Electric facility

A major new facility is coming to Beaver County.

Local leaders tell Channel 11 that the new plant will create hundreds of jobs, contribute to the community and help expand the supply of energy in our area and across the country.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday to celebrate the state’s investment in Mitsubishi Electric Power Products. The area along Shenango Road in New Galilee will eventually become a factory and testing lab.

“It’s a big project. $86 million, 200 permanent jobs. The kind of project that helps the local community here in Beaver County with people purchasing homes and going to restaurants,” said Rick Siger, the DCED secretary.

The CEO of MEPPI said this new state-of-the-art switchgear facility will help meet the growing demand for electricity nationwide.

“With this investment, we will significantly advance the production of our critical components that strengthens both distribution and transmission grinds,” Tricia Breeger said.

Rep. Chris Delulzio also says this is a big deal for our region.

“It’s about delivering good solid jobs, more manufacturing jobs, right here. Bring our supply chains back home so we don’t see that stress during the pandemic we can meet the demands in our energy economy,” he said.

Beaver County Commissioner Jack Manning says this has been a long time coming.

“Ever since the pandemic, with so many projects on hold, labor shortages, interest rates going up, inflation, a lot of people backed up some of the projects so people say’ where are the jobs going to come from’ after several years laying the foundation this is the kind of stuff coming now,” he said.

Officials hope to have the project completed by August 2026.

