Officials to ‘proactively inspect’ for skimmers as part of new joint operation

PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania State Police is partnering with the United States Secret Service for a new community initiative.

A joint operation called Operation Skimmer Community Check began on Wednesday. PSP officials say as a part of this program, agents and troopers will “proactively inspect” businesses for the presence of skimmer and shimmer devices.

Officials hope the inspections by trained experts will “enhance public confidence and protect our communities.”

PSP says these inspections will happen regularly as new information and mapping data become available.

