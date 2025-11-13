Ohio couple accused of scamming people out of home improvement projects in Westmoreland County

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Ohio couple is accused of scamming multiple people out of home improvement projects in Allegheny Township.

Information shared by Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli’s office said Ray and Brandi Tanner, who own ABG Construction in Ohio, were hired to fix two roofs for two customers in Allegheny Township.

A victim told police Brandi Tanner asked for over $12,000 to cover materials and a deposit. The victim refused to pay Brandi Tanner $4,000 more when police say she returned and asked for extra money to pay employees.

A relative of the victim also reported paying the Tanners for roof repair work. Police said the relative provided two insurance checks worth nearly $3,000. That victim allegedly told police that Ray Tanner told them if they could not pay for the work in cash, he would take their vehicle as compensation.

Police said no work was ever done on either of the homes and that the victims stopped hearing back from the Tanners.

Officers used license plate readers and surveillance video to confirm the Tanners were at the houses on the dates the victims provided them.

The Tanners are facing charges of home improvement fraud and deceptive business practices.

