Ohio felon sentenced for checking luggage filled with guns, ammo at Pittsburgh International Airport

An Ohio man was sentenced in federal court for checking luggage filled with guns and ammunition at Pittsburgh International Airport.

According to the Department of Justice, 29-year-old Luis Rojas Cay was previously convicted of robbery and attempted kidnapping in Kansas, making him ineligible to have or own a gun.

On April 26, 2024, agents found three semiautomatic handguns and more than 200 rounds of ammunition inside a checked bag belonging to Rojas Cay, who was heading to San Juan, Puerto Rico, prosecutors say.

The items were reportedly wrapped in foil-backed tape and placed inside a metal briefcase lined with sheet metal.

Rojas Cay was convicted of possessing a firearm as a felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft.

A judge sentenced him to 51 months in prison on July 29.

The case is part of the DOJ’s Project Safe Neighborhoods, aimed at reducing violent crime and gun violence.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group