Ohio State updates admission requirements by reversing policy put in place during COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State is updating its admission requirements by reversing a policy put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university will once again require SAT and ACT scores for all first-year undergrad applicants.

“Our goal is to find and admit students who will succeed at Ohio State, and test scores provide valuable insight into academic success at our university,” said Executive Vice President and Provost Ravi V. Bellamkonda. “As part of our holistic review that takes into account multiple factors, we believe that test scores are an important data point in helping to ensure the success of our students.”

This will go into effect starting with the 2026 admissions cycle. The university said it will not rely solely on test scores when making admissions decisions but will continue with a comprehensive review.

Ohio State had made testing optional in 2020 because of disruptions caused by the pandemic.

For more information on admissions criteria for new first-year students, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group