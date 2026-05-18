Aaron Rodgers signs contract to make one more run with Steelers

PITTSBURGH — On the first day of OTAs, the Steelers made Aaron Rodgers’ return to Pittsburgh official.

Channel 11 previously told you that the veteran quarterback reached an agreement with the team over the weekend.

On Monday, Rodgers put pen to paper on a one-year contract reportedly worth up to $25 million, per insider Adam Schefter.

This will be Rodgers’ 22nd season in the NFL. He spent 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, including 13 years under now Steelers Head Coach Mike McCarthy. He won a Super Bowl with Green Bay in 2010.

In his 16 games with the Steelers last season, he completed 327 of 498 passes for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

In his career so far, Rodgers has appeared in 264, starting in 257 of them. He’s completed 5,696 of 8,743 passes for 66,274 yards and 527 touchdowns.

The Steelers quarterback room also consists of Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and 2026 third-round draft pick Drew Allar. ’

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