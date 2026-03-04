Oliver Bath House on Pittsburgh’s South Side to reopen after nearly 7-year closure for renovations

PITTSBURGH — The Oliver Bath House will reopen to the public on Saturday following a nearly seven-year closure for renovations.

Located at 38 S. 10th St. on Pittsburgh’s South Side, the historic indoor facility provides aquatic recreation during the fall, winter and spring seasons. The bath house has been undergoing extensive renovations since it closed nearly seven years ago.

The facility will host an open swim for all visitors from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on opening day. CitiParks will also be on site conducting on-site lifeguard recruitment.

Daily admission fees are $3 for non-resident youth ages 3 to 15. Adults 16 and older will pay $5 for daily entry. Any child under age 6 must be accompanied by an adult in the pool.

Yearly pool tags are available for purchase at the facility and provide admittance to both the Oliver Bath House and CitiParks outdoor pools. These tags follow a cycle from June 1 through May 31. Tags purchased this spring will remain valid through May 2027.

For city residents, a pool tag for a family of four costs $60, with a $10 fee for each additional member. Individual adult tags are $30, while seniors age 60 and older can purchase tags for $20. Resident children 15 and younger can receive tags for free. Proof of residency is required for these rates.

Special pricing is available for several groups. Disabled veterans, active-duty military and activated reservists are eligible for free tags. Residents receiving government assistance can buy tags at a 50% discount with a case print-out and proper identification. Non-resident pool tags are priced at $45.

A daily schedule of swim times will begin on Sunday, March 8, 2026. While the pool is reopening for recreation this spring, formal indoor aquatics programming is scheduled to return in fall 2026.

