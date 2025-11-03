Olivia Babcock sets new Pitt record during win over Tarheels

Pitt volleyball outlasted North Carolina in a thrilling matchup in Chapel Hill on Sunday. The 4th-ranked Panthers beat the 21st-ranked Tarheels in a 5-set battle

Olivia Babcock led Pitt to victory by setting a new school record with 45 kills, surpassing her previous record of 41 kills set just two weeks ago. This performance marks her second 40+ kill match in 14 days, making her the only player in the country to achieve such a feat this year.

The match saw both teams exchanging sets, with North Carolina taking the second and fourth sets to force a decisive fifth set.

Pitt initially took a commanding 7-2 lead in the final set, but North Carolina fought back to tie the score at 14-14. Babcock’s kill gave Pitt a 15-14 lead, but North Carolina tied it again at 15-15. A block by Bre Kelley and Marina Pezelj, followed by a Pezelj kill, secured the victory for Pitt.

Brooke Mosher contributed significantly with 57 assists, while Ryla Jones matched her personal best with 10 blocks. Mallorie

Meyer achieved her first career double-double with 21 digs and ten assists, as Pitt outdug UNC 66-53. The win improves

Pitt’s record to 19-3 overall and 11-1 in the ACC, maintaining a tie with Stanford at the top of the conference standings. The victory also extends Pitt’s winning streak to seven matches.

Pitt will return home to host Virginia Tech on Friday and Virginia on Sunday.

