One Oxford Centre lights up teal to observe International OCD Awareness Week

PITTSBURGH — One Oxford Centre is glowing with a teal color for the start of International OCD Awareness Week.

The week is designed to share knowledge about and reduce the stigma around obsessive-compulsive disorder and other related disorders.

“We are thrilled to transform the Pittsburgh skyline into an emblem of awareness. By engaging the public through this impactful visual demonstration, we aim to cultivate understanding of the challenges inherent in OCD and related disorders,” said Matthew Antonelli, Interim Executive Director of the International OCD Foundation (IOCDF). “We hope that this highly visible display will help bring attention to what it’s really like to suffer from OCD and related disorders.”

For more information about OCD Awareness Week, click here.

