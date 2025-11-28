One of the West Virginia National Guard members shot has died, suspect to face murder charges

WASHINGTON D.C. — Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, has announced upgraded charges against a man accused of shooting two National Guard members.

The charges are now first-degree murder after the death of Specialist Sarah Beckstrom. Beckstrom, 20, and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, were critically injured in Wednesday’s shooting. President Donald Trump announced Thursday evening that Beckstrom had died.

Authorities say Rahmanullah Lakanwal drove across the country to carry out an “ambush-style” attack. Pirro mentioned it’s too soon to determine the suspect’s motives.

Trump criticizes the program that brought Afghan refugees to the US who fought the Taliban

The man accused of shooting two National Guard members in Washington is one of about 76,000 Afghans brought to the U.S. after the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The program, called Operation Allies Welcome, was created in 2021. Then-President Joe Biden said the U.S. owed it to those who opposed the Taliban to provide a safe haven.

Critics argued the resettlement process was poorly planned. The accused shooter, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, worked with the CIA in Afghanistan. Resettlement groups emphasize that one individual’s actions shouldn’t reflect on all Afghan refugees.

