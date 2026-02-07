Ones to Watch: Alex Ferreira

Alex Ferreira set a record as the first halfpipe skier to have a perfect season. That means he’s ready to go and one to watch in the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Milan.

These are the third Olympics for the 31-year-old. He won silver in 2018 in PyeongChang and a bronze in 2022 in Beijing.

Ferreira is one of the favorites for gold, especially after winning all seven events he competed in during the 2023-2024 season.

Ferreira signature trick is the right side double-cork 1620 lead tail grab, which he practices a lot.

“Five days a week on the trampoline and the roller blades. Jumping off a ramp into a foam pit. Sauna with visualization. And affirmation in the hot tub. Telling myself I do perfect right side double-cork 1620 lead tails,” Ferreira said.

He added that any given week, he sees or does a trick at least 100 times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group