Ones to Watch: Jessie Diggins

Jessie Diggins is the most decorated cross-country skier in U.S. history.

She is one to watch in the upcoming Winter Games in Milan.

This is Diggins’s fourth Olympics.

She has the full package of medals, a gold, silver and bronze.

Diggins dramatically captured the gold in the 2018 Team Spring race at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang.

She followed that up with medals at the 2022 Games in Beijing.

Diggins said her sport is so demanding, but for her, it’s a test to see what she’s made of.

“When your legs are on fire and your lungs are screaming, and your brain is signaling that you should stop, I want to see if I am tough enough to keep moving forward,” Diggins said.

Diggins is also an advocate for eating disorder awareness and serves as an ambassador for The Emily Program, an eating disorder recovery center.

