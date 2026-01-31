Ones to Watch: Madison Chock and Evan Bates

A married couple looking to find success in skating in the 2026 Winter Olympics is One to Watch.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates are partners on and off the ice.

The married couple is headed back to the Olympic Games in hopes of winning a second gold medal.

Chock and Bates won skating team gold in the last Olympics in Beijing after the top team - the Russians - got caught in a doping scandal.

The two started skating together in 2011 and just got married in 2024.

NBC put them on the spot in a quick round of the Newlywed Game.

Producer: Who is more fun?

Bates: Madison is way more fun.

Producer: Very sweet answers there.

Chock: What did you put?

Bates: I put you; you are definitely more fun.

Chock: Aw, I said you are more fun.

This is Bates’ record-setting fifth Winter Olympics.

Chock didn’t compete with him in the first one in 2010, so this is her fourth trip to the winter games.

