Ones to Watch: Women’s USA figure skating team

The women’s USA figure skating team stands an excellent chance of medaling at the Winter Olympics in Milan. The team features three current or former U.S. champions, including the youngest.

Reigning world champion Alysa Liu is on her second U.S. Olympic team. She stepped away from the sport for a while after finishing sixth at the 2022 Games in Beijing.

She returned to the ice two years later, now marching to her own beat.

“Someone called my style alternative, and I’d agree with that. You know how trees have rings for their age? I thought, every year I’m going to add a new halo around my hair. So, it’s been two years, I have two. Pretty soon I’ll have a new stripe,” Liu said.

Liu added she has more control over her program now than when she was younger. She picks her own program music, helps with the creative process and determines how much she skates.

Amber Glenn is making her Olympic debut in Milan after just missing the cut in 2022. She won her third consecutive national title during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in St. Louis in January. She was the first back-to-back national champion since Michelle Kwan’s last title in 2005.

The third member of the team is 2023 U.S. national champion Isabeau Levito. She finished third at nationals in January, securing a spot on the Olympic team. These are her first winter games.

These games are somewhat of a homecoming for Levito. Her mom is from Italy and she has family in Milan, and has visited often.

“Six or seven times,” she estimated. “I have a grandmother in Milan, and an uncle in Milan.”

She added that what she loves most about Italy is the food.

