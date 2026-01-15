Operation ‘Check Out Time’ nets suspected drugs at Lawrence County hotel, DA’s office says

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Operation “Check Out Time” netted suspected drugs at a hotel in Lawrence County, the district attorney’s office says.

On Tuesday, the county’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas group executed a search warrant at the Super 8 hotel in the 1600 block of New Butler Road in Shenango Township.

The search’s target was Keith Jackson, who was inside one of the hotel rooms at the time, officials say.

State police entered the room and reportedly found these items:

One plastic bag containing 55.2 grams of suspected fentanyl

One plastic bag containing 12.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine

One plastic bag containing 5.0 grams of suspected cocaine

One plastic bag containing 0.5 grams of suspected fentanyl

Six Suboxone strips

One plastic bag containing numerous Vyvanse capsules (a Schedule II controlled substance)

One digital weigh scale

Two cellular phones

Jackson was taken into custody and brought to the Lawrence County Jail. Officials say he had $2,979 on him at the time.

Online court records show Jackson is facing drug trafficking charges and is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Jan. 22.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group