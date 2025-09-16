Operation Santa now accepting letters from kids and families for 2025 holiday season

The holiday season is still months away, but Santa’s mailbox is open.

The U.S. Postal Service has launched the 2025 season of USPS Operation Santa, inviting children and families nationwide to send letters to Santa Claus.

The program, now in its 113th year, connects letter writers with generous individuals and organizations who help fulfill holiday wishes.

Participants can submit letters following guidelines at USPSOperationSanta.com, with a postmark deadline of Dec. 6 for eligibility.

“For more than a century, USPS Operation Santa has brought communities together to make the holidays brighter,” said Sheila Holman, USPS marketing vice president. "Each year, we receive far more letters than we have adopters, and this year we want to change that - especially by encouraging participants to adopt family letters, which makes it possible to fulfill the wishes of an entire household at once.”

This year, participants have the option to adopt family letters, allowing them to fulfill wishes for multiple people within a single household.

Letter adoption opens on Nov. 17, enabling adopters to shop and ship directly from the online catalog.

