Opportunity Zones 2.0 is coming: Here’s what it means for Southwestern Pennsylvania

The second iteration of the Opportunity Zone program is expected to have fewer zones than its predecessor — potentially sparking intense lobbying efforts to determine which census tracts qualify for the high-stakes designation.

The sweeping legislation enacted last month — President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill — changed the criteria of the previous version of the Opportunity Zone program in a way that ultimately will shrink the number of eligible areas. The program by definition is intended to “spur economic growth and job creation in low-income communities while providing tax benefits to investors.”

In southwestern Pennsylvania, depending on what counties are considered, about 200 census tracts appear to qualify under the new criteria outlined in the federal government’s new tax and spending law, which made several changes to the Opportunity Zones program.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group