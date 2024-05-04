Organizers gearing up for 2024 Pittsburgh Marathon

PITTSBURGH — Road barriers will begin to pop up across the city as preparations are underway for the Pittsburgh Marathon.

Organizers are urging everyone to be prepared for the many road closures.

Over the weekend, more than 40,000 runners and movers will take to the streets of Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Marathon has annually welcomed participants from across the country since 2018 and this year is no different, with all 50 states represented.

Local runners are hoping to make their mark.

“The marathon has been calling me for many years and I wanted to train for it and do it justice,” local runner Jennifer Bigham said.

Bigham is an avid marathon runner but says this year will be her first time participating in the Pittsburgh race.

“Every weekend since I decided to do this I have just been running on the course,” she said.

Bigham says while she is excited to run, the marathon course is one of the more challenging because of all the hills.

The race begins downtown and goes through city neighborhoods like the Hill District, Oakland, Highland Park and many more for a total of 26 miles.

Along with participants, officials say that an estimated 3,000 volunteers and 300,000 spectators will line the course route bringing an economic boost to the region along with a charitable one: estimating that $3 million will be raised for charities.

The mayor called the event an amazing collaboration for all.

“We are all out there promoting this and that’s what makes this a special event and a great way to kick off the summer,” Mayor Ed Gainey said.

The marathon will kick off at 6:50 a.m. Sunday morning in downtown Pittsburgh.

