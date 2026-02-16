Oscar Meyer’s Wienermobile making several stops in Pittsburgh area. Here’s where you can see it

Hot Dog! The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is returning to the Pittsburgh area.

The Wienermobile will make appearances across the region from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22.

The crew will be handing out Wienermobile whistles at all of the events.

Here’s where you can catch the Wienermobile this weekend:

Friday , Feb 20 – Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. | 310 Children’s Way, Pittsburgh, PA

Saturday, Feb 21 – Butler “CARVED IN ICE” Winter Festival

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | 345 South Main Street, Butler, Pennsylvania 16001

Sunday, Feb 22 – Winter Wine Festival

12:00 p.m. –4:00 p.m. |528 Trax Rd, Finleyville, PA

