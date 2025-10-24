Outages possible in Pittsburgh as Duquesne Light transfers power to new substation

PITTSBURGH — Residents in Pittsburgh may experience brief power outages as Duquesne Light Company transfers power to the new Watson Substation.

Duquesne Light recently announced the new substation, located in Pittsburgh’s Bluff neighborhood. Before the substation can begin serving customers in the Golden Triangle, power must be transferred from two other substations.

The transfer is scheduled to take place Tuesday and Wednesday, starting at 10 p.m. each night.

Duquesne Light anticipates a brief, temporary power outage each night, lasting no longer than 30 minutes. Estimates are subject to change.

Because crews will focus on a different part of the city each night, the power interruptions will not affect customers twice, officials say.

Here’s where outages are possible:

Boulevard of the Allies

Fort Pitt Boulevard

Bigelow Square

Boyd, Chatham, Crawford, Diamond, Grant, Ross, Smithfield and Wood streets

Centre, Forbes, Liberty, Oliver, First, Third, Fourth, Fifth, Sixth and Seventh avenues

Cherry, Strawberry and William Penn ways

Duquesne Light tells Downtown residents to expect these things while work is going on:

Blocked-off underground manholes and grates

Single-lane closures

“No parking” signs

Increased presence of DLC vehicles and personnel

Public safety officials on standby

