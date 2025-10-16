Duquesne Light unveils new $237M Pittsburgh substation designed to enhance energy resiliency

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne Light Company has unveiled its Watson Substation, a $237.4 million facility designed to enhance energy resiliency for Downtown Pittsburgh’s Golden Triangle.

Located in Pittsburgh’s Bluff neighborhood, the Watson Substation aims to improve energy resiliency amid volatile weather and meet growing energy demands. It is part of Downtown’s revitalization efforts, including preparations for the 2026 NFL Draft.

“DLC is incredibly proud to invest in the future of our region through critical infrastructure projects like Watson,” said Kevin Walker, DLC’s president and CEO.

The Watson Substation features numerous network circuits, 130 rooftop solar panel and a robust stormwater management system. It will join DLC’s Brunot Island and Forbes substations in supplying power to the Downtown community.

The substation is scheduled for completion by December, with power transfer planned for Oct.28 and 29, potentially causing brief outages.

DLC has notified impacted customers and stakeholders about the power transfer, which will occur in two phases. Alternate dates for the transfer are Nov. 18 and 19.

