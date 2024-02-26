Local

Outback Steakhouse in McCandless permanently closes

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Outback Steakhouse in McCandless permanently closes File photo. The McKnight Road restaurant’s final day of operation was Friday, Feb. 23.

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — Outback Steakhouse in McCandless is closed for good.

The McKnight Road restaurant’s final day of operation was Friday, Feb. 23.

Channel 11 reached out to Bloomin’ Brands, who said that was the last remaining location in that area.

Bloomin’ Brands gave the following statement:

“Closing a restaurant is never easy. This was a business decision that is not a reflection of the management or staff. Some employees will have the opportunity to transfer. Those who do not will receive a severance package. We appreciate the community’s support over the past 27 years and hope to see you at our Moon Township restaurant.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Big changes to Pittsburgh Bureau of Police staffing are in effect
  • Pittsburgh Bureau of Police confirms major changes 11 Investigates first told you about
  • Teen hurt in North Strabane house fire
  • VIDEO:Addiction recovery space in Sharpsburg expands with hopes of reaching more people
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read