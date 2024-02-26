Outback Steakhouse in McCandless permanently closes

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — Outback Steakhouse in McCandless is closed for good.

The McKnight Road restaurant’s final day of operation was Friday, Feb. 23.

Channel 11 reached out to Bloomin’ Brands, who said that was the last remaining location in that area.

Bloomin’ Brands gave the following statement:

“Closing a restaurant is never easy. This was a business decision that is not a reflection of the management or staff. Some employees will have the opportunity to transfer. Those who do not will receive a severance package. We appreciate the community’s support over the past 27 years and hope to see you at our Moon Township restaurant.”

