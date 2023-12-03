Local

Outhustled, out of luck; Penguins lose to Flyers, 4-3, in shootout

By Dave Molinari: PittsburghHockeyNOW.com

Philadelphia Flyers v Pittsburgh Penguins PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 02: Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers battles for the puck against Ryan Graves #27 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at PPG PAINTS Arena on December 02, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

By Dave Molinari: PittsburghHockeyNOW.com

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have gotten more goals from their No. 1 goaltender than they have from their power play during the past 10 games.

That’s not the only reason they continue to bob along around .500 — they’re 11-10-2 after a 4-3 shootout loss to Philadelphia Saturday night at PPG Paints Arena — but it’s a pretty significant one.

They were 0-for-5 with the extra man against the Flyers, including a chance in the final minute of overtime, running their drought over the past 10 games to 0-for-26.

Even worse, the Flyers erased a 2-1 Penguins lead in the third period by scoring a shorthanded goal.

Click here to read more from Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘What a loss’: Woman hit, killed by shuttle bus in Oakland being remembered
  • ‘Thank you for fighting’: Karns City quarterback Mason Martin could return to rehab next week
  • ‘What a loss’: Woman hit, killed by shuttle bus in Oakland being remembered
  • VIDEO: Wood Street ‘T’ Station to close for several weeks
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read