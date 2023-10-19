Over 150 artifacts from Titanic on display at new Carnegie Science Center exhibit

PITTSBURGH — TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition, an exhibition viewed by more than 30 million people worldwide, will be on display in the PPG Science Pavilion at Carnegie Science Center from Sat., Oct. 21 through April 15, 2024.

Visitors will see 154 genuine artifacts carefully recovered from the Titanic wreck site. Among them are a telegraph mechanism, perfume vials and labels, playing cards, passenger jewelry, and dishes discovered in an almost perfect stack among the wreck site.

Guests receive a replica boarding pass, assume the role of a passenger and follow a journey through life on the Titanic, from the ship’s construction to life on board, to the infamous sinking. Visitors will also experience the grandeur of the RMS Titanic through full-scale room recreations and feel how cold the water was on the fateful night through a simulated iceberg cooled to the same temperature.

