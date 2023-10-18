9 local Rite Aid stores set to close after company files bankruptcy

PITTSBURGH — Nine Rite Aid stores in western Pennsylvania are set to close.
The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this week, saying falling sales and opioid-related lawsuits led to the filing.
Rite Aid has assured customers that it is not going out of business, and prescriptions filled at the stores slated to close will be transferred.
The company said they have a turnaround strategy and are confident in their future.
The stores closing in our area are:
- 700 Stevenson Blvd., New Kensington
- 351 Brighton Ave., Rochester
- 5235 Library Road, Bethel Park
- 5990 University Blvd Ste 30, Moon Township
- 2501 Saw Mill Run Blvd, Pittsburgh
- 5410 Keeport Drive, Pittsburgh
- 6090 Route 30, Greensburg
- 4830 William Penn Highway, Export
- 1730 Wilmington Road, New Castle
