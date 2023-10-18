9 local Rite Aid stores set to close after company files bankruptcy

PITTSBURGH — Nine Rite Aid stores in western Pennsylvania are set to close.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this week, saying falling sales and opioid-related lawsuits led to the filing.

Rite Aid has assured customers that it is not going out of business, and prescriptions filled at the stores slated to close will be transferred.

The company said they have a turnaround strategy and are confident in their future.

The stores closing in our area are:

700 Stevenson Blvd., New Kensington

351 Brighton Ave., Rochester

5235 Library Road, Bethel Park

5990 University Blvd Ste 30, Moon Township

2501 Saw Mill Run Blvd, Pittsburgh

5410 Keeport Drive, Pittsburgh

6090 Route 30, Greensburg

4830 William Penn Highway, Export

1730 Wilmington Road, New Castle

Click here for more details.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group