Over 200K absentee ballots returned across region as elections offices busy with in-person voting

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The Westmoreland County Election Bureau office was busy with voters stopping by to cast their absentee ballot in person Monday, with just 15 days to go until Election Day.

“I golf on Tuesdays, so I wanted to get it done with on a day that wasn’t a Tuesday, so that’s why we did it,” said John Novakovich of Penn Township.

The Novakovich family isn’t alone. Westmoreland County Election Director Greg McCloskey said hundreds of voters have been showing up every day for the last two weeks to request and turn in their absentee ballot in person.

“It’s been busy,” McCloskey told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek. “We’ve probably in the last two weeks processed over 1,800 people voting in person.”

The process takes about an hour. Voters come in, request their absentee ballot, and then cast their votes.

Those ballots are then kept sealed, ready to be counted on Election Day.

The wait didn’t seem to bother the voters Monday afternoon.

“We waited an hour because we just did the application today, but I thought it was a quick and easy process,” said Debbie Novakovich.

“Yeah, it is,” said Gary Ed of Westmoreland City, agreeing with the easy process. “It’s worth giving it a try and might be something to do every time.”

As of 8 a.m. Monday, there have been more than 200,000 absentee ballots returned to counties around the Pittsburgh area.

ALLEGHENY: 131,855

ARMSTRONG: 3,399

BUTLER: 14,633

BEAVER: 13,610

FAYETTE: 5,896

GREENE: 561

INDIANA: 5,421

LAWRENCE: 5,699

WESTMORELAND: 13,118

WASHINGTON: 11,461

If you’re planning to vote absentee by mail, McCloskey said get your ballot back in the mail as soon as possible.

“If you have any reservations about it getting here on time, bring it in person to the elections office and drop it off,” he said.

“It’s out of the way and your vote is counted!” added Gary Ed.

The last day to request an absentee ballot from your county is Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group