Over 350 lead service lines to be replaced in Pittsburgh, Mount Oliver

PITTSBURGH — More than 350 lead service lines are set to be replaced in Pittsburgh and Mount Oliver, Pennsylvania American Water says.

At least 357 lines will be replaced throuhg the project, which is funded by a $1.6 million low-interest loan and $3.3 million grant from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).

Beginning June 16, contractors wearing high-visibility vests and ID badges will go through Pittsburgh’s 29th Ward and Mouunt Oliver to identify unknown service line materials, Pennsylvania American Water says.

If contractors find lead or galvanized steel lines, they’ll give customers information about replacing them at no cost. The replacements will start as lead lines are identified.

Replacing all lead services will improve water quality for customers, Pennsylvania American Water says. The effort is in line with regulatory and the utility company’s own initiatives to eliminate lead lines from the public water supply system, it adds.

“At Pennsylvania American Water, delivering safe, clean, reliable and affordable water remains our top priority,” says JoAnn Hepler, senior manager of water quality and environmental compliance. “While water quality meets all regulatory standards, we are committed to proactively replacing lead service lines to further protect the health, safety and peace of mind of our customers.”

You can find more information on the company’s lead line replacement program and answers to frequently asked questions by visiting pennsylvaniaamwater.com/leadfacts.

You can also self-report your service line material online by following these directions:

Enter your contact information, Identify their service line material and Upload a picture of your service line.

