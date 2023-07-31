Man arrested in shooting of 3-year-old boy in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A man is behind bars after allegedly shooting a three-year-old boy in Duquesne in February, police said.

The shooting happened on Feb. 17 in the 100 block of N. 3rd Street.

The toddler was shot in the abdomen inside of a house, Allegheny County police said.

The victim is recovering from his injuries and is expected to survive.

Police determined Ammar Rodriguez, 19, was responsible for the shooting.

An arrest warrant was issued for Rodriguez in March.

On Monday, a detective saw Rodriguez boarding a bus in downtown Pittsburgh. Investigators followed the bus to McKeesport where he was taken into custody without incident.

Rodriguez, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and a firearm violation.

Rodriguez is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

