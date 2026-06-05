PITTSBURGH — Over a dozen people in the Allegheny County Jail have earned a diploma.

Information shared by Allegheny County officials said 13 incarcerated people earned high school or Pennsylvania Secondary Education diplomas.

Ten of those people decided to walk in a graduation ceremony held on Wednesday.

Warden Trevor Wingard and Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato spoke at the graduation ceremony, which was open to family members, educators and jail staff.

Over a dozen Allegheny County Jail inmates earn diplomas Warden Trevor Wingard shakes hands with a graduate. (Allegheny County Jail/Allegheny County Jail)

“[This diploma] represents the long hours you have put in, the determination that you have, and the decision you made to keep believing in yourself,” said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato. Earning the diploma also represents resilience, growth and possibility."

Wingard told the graduates stories of other people in their shoes who went on to do great things.

“They are running businesses,” Wingard said. “They went on to further education. They have amazing stories to tell.”

Innamorato added that this is a reminder that it is never too late for people to start again.

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