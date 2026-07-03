Overnight closures at West End Circle begin next week

PITTSBURGH — The West End Circle will close overnight next week for utility work.

Work will close bypass ramps on West Carson Street (Route 51, 837) in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, weeknights from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. starting Monday.

The closures are expected to continue through mid-July.

Duquesne Light Company crews will replace cable on West Carson Street between Corliss Street and Riverside Street.

Drivers are asked to take the following detours:

Northbound (outbound) West Carson Street

Continue past the closed ramp on northbound Route 51 into the West End Circle

Continue past the West End Bridge

Head straight onto northbound Route 51 toward McKees Rocks

End detour

Southbound (inbound) West Carson Street

Continue past the closed bypass ramp on southbound Route 51 into the West End Circle

Turn right onto Steuben Street toward West End Bridge/North Shore

Continue straight toward North 19/60 to East I-376 Crafton/Downtown

Turn left onto Short Street toward North 19/60 and East 376 Crafton/Downtown

Bear left onto South Main Street toward North 279/19 and East 376 West End Bridge/Downtown

Take the right-hand lane to South 837/East 376 toward Downtown/South Side

End detour

Drivers are asked to allow extra time for travel.

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