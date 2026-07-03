Overnight closures at West End Circle begin next week

PITTSBURGH — The West End Circle will close overnight next week for utility work.
Work will close bypass ramps on West Carson Street (Route 51, 837) in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, weeknights from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. starting Monday.
The closures are expected to continue through mid-July.
Duquesne Light Company crews will replace cable on West Carson Street between Corliss Street and Riverside Street.
Drivers are asked to take the following detours:
Northbound (outbound) West Carson Street
- Continue past the closed ramp on northbound Route 51 into the West End Circle
- Continue past the West End Bridge
- Head straight onto northbound Route 51 toward McKees Rocks
- End detour
Southbound (inbound) West Carson Street
- Continue past the closed bypass ramp on southbound Route 51 into the West End Circle
- Turn right onto Steuben Street toward West End Bridge/North Shore
- Continue straight toward North 19/60 to East I-376 Crafton/Downtown
- Turn left onto Short Street toward North 19/60 and East 376 Crafton/Downtown
- Bear left onto South Main Street toward North 279/19 and East 376 West End Bridge/Downtown
- Take the right-hand lane to South 837/East 376 toward Downtown/South Side
- End detour
Drivers are asked to allow extra time for travel.
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