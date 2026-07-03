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Overnight closures at West End Circle begin next week

By WPXI.com News Staff
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The West End Circle will close overnight next week for utility work.

Work will close bypass ramps on West Carson Street (Route 51, 837) in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, weeknights from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. starting Monday.

The closures are expected to continue through mid-July.

Duquesne Light Company crews will replace cable on West Carson Street between Corliss Street and Riverside Street.

Drivers are asked to take the following detours:

Northbound (outbound) West Carson Street

  • Continue past the closed ramp on northbound Route 51 into the West End Circle
  • Continue past the West End Bridge
  • Head straight onto northbound Route 51 toward McKees Rocks
  • End detour

Southbound (inbound) West Carson Street

  • Continue past the closed bypass ramp on southbound Route 51 into the West End Circle
  • Turn right onto Steuben Street toward West End Bridge/North Shore
  • Continue straight toward North 19/60 to East I-376 Crafton/Downtown
  • Turn left onto Short Street toward North 19/60 and East 376 Crafton/Downtown
  • Bear left onto South Main Street toward North 279/19 and East 376 West End Bridge/Downtown
  • Take the right-hand lane to South 837/East 376 toward Downtown/South Side
  • End detour

Drivers are asked to allow extra time for travel.

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