BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man and woman are facing charges after an incident where a child was injured and a woman was hit by a vehicle in Fayette County.

Pennsylvania State Police said troopers were called to the 570 block of Kreinbrook Hill Road in Bullskin Township at 11:28 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a person hit by a vehicle at a house.

Child injured, 2 people charged after dispute in Fayette County where woman was hit by vehicle 570 block of Kreinbrook Hill Road in Bullskin Township (WPXI/WPXI)

Investigators said that during a dispute between two people who knew each other, Tyler Eugene Sanders, 20, of Connellsville, struck a woman with a vehicle intentionally.

Tyler Eugene Sanders Tyler Eugene Sanders (WPXI/WPXI)

That woman was taken to a local hospital.

Police say Sanders also backed the vehicle into the front door of a home to forcibly gain access to it during this dispute. This caused extensive and the situation continued inside.

Troopers say a child was injured in the ongoing altercation. The child had to be taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said another woman, Michelle Renee Pritts, 39, of Connellsville, entered the house after troopers had secured the scene. She was arrested and charged after police say she refused to leave, despite multiple commands to do so.

Sanders himself was taken to a hospital for injuries.

A second man was at the scene and sustained injuries during this incident, but declined to be taken to a hospital.

Troopers have not said exactly how all of the injuries were caused or the relationship between everyone involved, but they confirm charges are being prepared against the parties.

The investigation is still considered active.

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