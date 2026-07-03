2 Pittsburgh pools closed early because of unruly crowds of juveniles

PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh pools were closed early on Thursday because of unruly crowds.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety Public Information Officer said police were called to the Highland Park Pool at 4:45 p.m. to disperse a crowd.

At 5:15 p.m., the same request was made at the Bloomfield Pool.

“There were no reported fights or incidents, just many juveniles who were not listening to the directions of lifeguards,” Public Information Officer Eliza Durham said.

The pools were closed early for the night following these incidents.

Police said no arrests were made and no citations were issued.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group