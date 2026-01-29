Overnight fire damages commercial building in Westmoreland County

SCOTTDALE, Pa. — Fire damaged a commercial building in Westmoreland County overnight.

A Westmoreland County 911 supervisor says no one was hurt after the fire in the 200 block of Franklin Avenue in Scottdale.

According to the Scottdale Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to the scene at 10:27 p.m.

Crews arrived and found heavy fire coming from a commercial building’s hopper room, officials say. Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, with extra effort needed to put out hot spots.

The Scottdale department posted photos on social media of smoke billowing from the damaged building.

