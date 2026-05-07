Overnight fire in flatbed pickup truck in Westmoreland County considered suspicious

ARNOLD, Pa. — Authorities are investigating an overnight fire in Westmoreland County.

According to the Arnold Fire Department, crews were called to the 1600 block of Horne Boulevard at 2:09 a.m. for a reported vehicle fire.

Arnold police arrived to find a flatbed pickup truck backed up in a parking area in the 1600 block of Fifth Avenue.

Officials say the truck had a large amount of an unknown material in the bed, which was on fire.

The fire is being treated as suspicious. Arnold police and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal are investigating.

Officials say a firefighter was treated by medics on scene and released after falling into an unseen exterior stairwell.

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