Overnight lane restrictions on Mansfield Avenue and Greentree Road begin Monday

Lane restrictions on Mansfield Avenue and Greentree Road in Allegheny County will begin on Jan. 5, weather permitting. The restrictions are set to last through late February for geotechnical core sample work.

The lane restrictions will occur weeknights from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., affecting Mansfield Avenue between Greentree Road and Poplar Street, as well as Greentree Road between Mansfield Avenue and McKinney Lane.

Crews from BEL Geotechnical Engineering will be conducting the geotechnical work required for this project. This work is essential for ensuring the structural integrity of the roadways involved.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution while traveling in the work zones, as this activity may impact traffic flow in the area.

