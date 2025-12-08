Overnight ramp closures planned for Fort Duquesne Bridge this week

PITTSBURGH — PennDOT has announced overnight closures for the Route 65 and I-279 ramps to the Fort Duquesne Bridge in Pittsburgh, scheduled from Monday to Friday.

The closures will occur nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to facilitate bridge deck and barrier repair work. Southbound I-279 to the Fort Duquesne Bridge will be closed Monday through Friday nights, while southbound Route 65 will be closed on Monday and Tuesday nights.

The repair work is intended to maintain the safety and integrity of the Fort Duquesne Bridge, which is a crucial connector in the Pittsburgh area. PennDOT has scheduled the closures to minimize disruption during peak traffic hours.

Weather conditions may affect the schedule, as the work is planned to proceed weather permitting. Motorists are advised to plan alternative routes during the closure hours to avoid delays.

