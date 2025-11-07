Overnight ramp closures underway on Parkway West, I-79 interchange in Allegheny County

PennDOT will continue overnight ramp closures on the I-376 Parkway West/I-79 interchange in Allegheny County starting Friday night, weather permitting.

These closures are part of the ongoing installation of an anti-icing system at the interchange located in Robinson and Collier townships. The ramps affected include those carrying eastbound I-376 to northbound I-79 toward Erie and southbound I-79 to westbound I-376 toward the Pittsburgh International Airport.

The closures will occur from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly on weekends from Nov. 7-9, Nov. 14-16, and Nov. 21-23. Weeknight closures will take place from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday, Nov. 10-13, Nov. 17-20, and Nov. 24-25.

Traffic will be detoured during the closures. For eastbound I-376 ramp to northbound I-79, drivers should exit at southbound I-79/Washington (Exit 64A), take the Carnegie (Exit 57) exit, turn left onto West Main Street and take the on-ramp to northbound I-79 toward Erie.

For the southbound I-79 ramp to westbound I-376, drivers should continue south on I-79, take the Carnegie (Exit 57) exit, turn left onto West Main Street, turn right onto the ramp to I-79 north toward Erie, and from northbound I-79, take the ramp to 376 West toward the Airport (Exit 59B).

The ramp closures are part of a $12.6 million improvement project on the Parkway West between the Ridge Road (Exit 61) and I-79 (Exit 64A) interchanges. The project includes milling and paving on I-376, ramp preservation work, overhead sign structure repairs, drainage improvements, guide rail updates and sign and pavement marking installation.

Restrictions during the project include long-term closure of Boyce Road, ramp closures, overnight single-lane restrictions and four weekend-long single-lane closures. The majority of the project is expected to be completed by late 2025, with punch list work continuing into January 2026.

