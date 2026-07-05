Overnight work to restrict traffic on Dormont roadway

DORMONT, Pa. — Overnight work will restrict traffic on a Dormont roadway all week.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says the work will occur on July 6-9 on Route 3069 (West Liberty Avenue), with a make-up day for any weather impacts on July 10.

For the work to happen, crews will implement single-lane restrictions in both directions, as needed, between Key Avenue and Potomac Avenue from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

PennDOT says crews will conduct surveying and subsurface utility location work.

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