Localized flooding concerns some with afternoon rain, storms

PITTSBURGH — Heavy rain and storms will be a concern again today, especially this afternoon.

The overall severe threat is lower than on Saturday, but because of the heavy rain that already fell this weekend, localized flooding will be a concern.

Isolated showers are possible this evening; otherwise, much of the night will be quiet with some areas of fog developing late.

Additional scattered storms are expected on Monday, and those could also be slow-moving, prolonging the localized flood threat. Much of Tuesday and Wednesday should be dry, with a little less humidity for the middle part of the week.

Temperatures will be very seasonable going forward, with highs in the 80s and overnight lows more manageable in the mid to upper 60s.

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